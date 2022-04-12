JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's and women's outdoor track and field teams competed in Lincoln University's Lincoln Open over the weekend.
Both teams placed eighth overall, with 14 men's teams competing and 13 women's teams competing.
The men's team had two runners place in the top-10 in the 800-meter run with Garrett Rhine placing fourth and Alec Whitener placing ninth.
The men's team also had two runners place in the top-10 in the 1,500-meter run with Whitener placing fourth and Cyle Butenhoff placing seventh.
Chase Grosvenor placed third in the men's 3,000-meter run, while Butenhoff placed fourth in the 5,000-meter run.
Colton Morrow placed fifth in the men's 110-men hurdles and ninth in the 400-meter hurdles.
Karoline Kolie placed fourth in the women's 400-meter dash.
Tiah Cupp placed seventh in the women's 100-meter hurdles.
Kaylyn Powers finished in the top-five in two women's throwing events, placing fifth in the discus and second in the shot put.
Drew Billups placed fourth in the women's shot put and was 11th in the hammer throw.
The Trojans will compete in the Culver-Stockton Spring Invite on Saturday, April 23 in their next meet.
