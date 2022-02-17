HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to Stephens College 55-38 in Wednesday's senior night game.
"We played hard, just could not get a rhythm going on offense," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle.
Trojans junior guard Jillian Lockard led the way in scoring with 15 points, had six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Freshman forward Ashlyn Vermeer scored nine points and had six boards.
HLGU (4-23, 2-15) will play at William Woods University in its next game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
