WICHITA, Kan. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team’s bats got going into the second day of the Friends Invitational, with the Trojans being able to salvage a victory after dropping the first three games.
On Friday, the Trojans fell to Friends University 13-1 and York College 9-0.
The Trojans lost Saturday’s first game to Mid-America Nazarene University 18-12, and defeated Graceland University 9-1 in the second game.
“We simply had trouble hitting on Friday,” said HLGU head coach Dan Hurst. “Our defense was off in the first game on Saturday and we fell way behind. Then our hitting got on track. We continued into the last game to finish with a much needed win.”
Trojans pitcher Emily Bohm started two games, going 1-1 with 11 innings pitched and 11 strikeouts.
Trojans junior Maggie Dooley went 6-for-14 with a double, walk, three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Junior Addison Miller went 5-for-7 with a home run, five RBIs, three runs, a walk and a stolen base.
HLGU (1-5) will play a doubleheader at Missouri Valley College in its next game on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.