NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team opened up American Midwest Conference play over the weekend at Burns Park.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, Central Baptist swept HLGU in a three-game series.
Central Baptist won the first game 17-15, the second game 10-7 and the third game 7-0.
"Great effort from our hitters throughout the series," said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. "We need to see our entire pitching staff step up to be more effective early in counts and with runners on base."
Trojans junior Tucker Hughes went 5-for-12 with a walk, double, four runs and five RBIs during the three-game set. Sophomore Nick Tanner went 5-for-9 with three doubles, a walk, two runs and four RBIs.
HLGU (6-10, 0-3) will host William Woods University on Friday at 1 p.m. in its next game, kicking off a three-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.