HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University announced on Monday that David Babcock will be the new baseball head coach, replacing Ben Strother.
Babcok had previously been the head coach for three seasons at North Central University in Minneapolis.
"Coach Babcock is a perfect fit for our athletic department and the culture we are trying to build at HLGU," said HLGU interim athletic director Clay Biggs. "He is an accomplished coach and recruiter who has a Christ-centered mentality when it comes to leadership."
In his first two years at NCU, Babcock brought the two largest recruiting classes in school history. The team seen a program-high in GPA and had several players achieve Athletic and Academic All-Conference selections.
Prior to serving as NCU's head coach, Babcock served four years as an assistant coach, focusing on hitting and defense. During that time, the Rams improved in both batting average and fielding percentage.
Babcock also played two seasons with the Rams in 2014-15, earning All-Conference selections both years. In 2014, he was awarded the UMAC Sportsmanship Award and was voted team captain in 2015.
Babcock earned a bachelor's degree in sports management at NCU and is currently completing a master's degree in strategic leadership that is scheduled to be completed in the summer semester of 2023.
Babcock and his wife, Jessica, will be relocating to Hannibal with their daughter and son.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to coach at HLGU," Babcock said. "The campus is beautiful and the people I have met so far have been very welcoming. It feels like a great fit for me, my wife and my kids. I am excited to work with our coaching staff to give our players the great college baseball experience and honor the Lord through serving HLGU and the Hannibal community."
HLGU is coming off a 12-32 season in 2022, that saw the Trojans fall to Central Baptist in the first round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
