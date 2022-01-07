WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball fell to Williams Baptist 82-80 in double overtime on Thursday.
"We competed every possession and battled until the end," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. "We need to regroup, and come out with the same energy and effort on Saturday."
Trojans senior Michael Hood scored a team-high 27 points, while recording eight rebounds and four assists.
Trojans sophomore Bryce Stark had a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 boards. Senior Grant Peters also recorded a double-double, putting up 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
HLGU (2-12, 0-3) will play at Lyon College on Saturday at 3 p.m. in its next game.
