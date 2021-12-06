HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University women’s basketball team fell to Missouri Valley College for the second time this season, with the VIkings coming away with a 71-50 win at Mabee Sports Complex on Monday.
Ashlyn Vermeer led the Trojans in scoring with 14 points and also pulled down four rebounds. Laura Calvin scored six points, pulled down five rebounds and had two assists.
HLGU (1-10) will play Quincy University in a road exhibition game on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
