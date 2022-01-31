CONWAY, Ark. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to Central Baptist 72-55 in Saturday's road game.
"We are starting to find our chemistry and come together," HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "Today was another tough battle and I am happy with the direction we are heading."
Wildcats freshman forward Ashlyn Vermeer scored a team-high 18 points and had four rebounds. Junior guard Jillian Lockard scored 14 points, had four rebounds and two assists.
HLGU (3-18, 1-10) will host Williams Baptist University in its next game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
