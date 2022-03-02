COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team fell to Missouri Valley College 12-8 on Tuesday.
“Hitters had a good day, but we need more from our pitching in order to come away with a win,” said HLGU head coach Ben Strother.
Trojans starting pitcher Cole Thompson only lasted two innings after giving up five earned runs. Logan Boughton pitched 1.2 innings in relief and was the losing pitcher.
Trojans third baseman Tucker Hughes went 2-for-5 with a triple, double and three RBIs. Left fielder Seong Bin Hur went 2-for-2 with a solo home run.
HLGU (2-3) will host Iowa Wesleyan University in the home opener on Friday for a doubleheader, with the first game starting at noon.
