ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University men’s basketball team fell to Missouri Baptist University 57-38 in the first-round of the American Midwest Conference tournament on Thursday at R. Alton Lacey Gymnasium.
“We gave it a good defensive effort last night, we just needed a few more shots to fall to keep it close,” said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
HLGU junior point guard Michael Hood scored a team-high 16 points. Freshman David Brown scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.
The Trojans (4-19) plan on competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association North Central Regional Tournament. Information on when HLGU’s next game will be announced next week.