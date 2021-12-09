MT. PLEASANT, Iowa -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team fell to Iowa Wesleyan 66-46 in a road non-conference game on Wednesday night.
Trojans senior Grant Peters led the team in scoring with 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Senior Roger Guardiola scored 10 points, dished out three assists, had two rebounds and two steals.
HLGU (2-10) will play a road exhibition game against the University of Illinois-Springfield on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Trojans next action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.