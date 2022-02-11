HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to Columbia 65-60 at Mabee Sports Complex on Thursday.
"A completely different team tonight," said HLGU head coach Kelly Quigle. "The girls played well and I hope we can keep this momentum going."
Trojans sophomore guard Makayla Hostettler scored 14 points, dished out seven rebounds, grabbed six rebounds, got two steals and one block.
Trojans freshman forward Ashlyn Vermmer scored 14 points, had six rebounds and one assist.
HLGU (3-21, 1-13) will play at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Trojans next game.
