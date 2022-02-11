HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team hosted Columbia on Thursday night, with the Trojans falling to the Cougars 65-56 in overtime.
"Great effort this evening from our guys," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. "We fought to the end."
Trojans sophomore guard Bryce Stark scored a team-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Trojans senior point guard Michael Hood scored 15 points, had three assists and two rebounds.
HLGU (6-18, 4-9) will play at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Trojans next game.
