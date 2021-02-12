COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team fell to Columbia College 79-56 at Southwell Complex in Columbia Thursday night, the second loss to the Cougars this season for HLGU.
The Cougars had an early 11-point run in the first half to get out to a big lead. HLGU narrowed the lead to five points with seven minutes to play, but Columbia entered halftime with a 34-26 lead.
Columbia outshot the Trojans from the field, with the Cougars making 44.6% of their shots and HLGU making 40.8% of their shots.
HLGU junior Grant Peters led the team with 15 points, and also pulled down four rebounds.
Trojans junior Roger Guardiola was 4-for-5 from behind the arc on his way to 14 points. Freshman Bryce Stark scored 10 points, pulled down four rebounds and had two assists.
Columbia guard Tony Burks led the Cougars in scoring with 20 points. Forward Jack Fritsche and guard Harrison Vickers each had 14 points for Columbia.
Columbia College is now 8-2 in the American Midwest Conference and has a 8-2 overall record.
HLGU is 2-9 in AMC play and is 3-16 overall. The Trojans will host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Saturday at 3 p.m.