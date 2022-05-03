O'FALLON, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University fell to Central Baptist 9-2 in the first round of the American Midwest Conference Baseball Tournament at CarShield Field on Tuesday.
Jakob Rhoderick started the game and went 5.2 innings with three strikeouts. He was the losing pitcher after allowing nine hits, two walks and five earned runs.
Isaiah Hoelscher went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, RBI and run scored. Charlie Culp went 2-for-3 with a double, while Seong Bin Hur went 2-for-4.
The Trojans close out its baseball season with a 12-32 overall record and 2-19 conference record.
