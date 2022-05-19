KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University softball team fell to Arlington Baptist University 7-2 at McGuff Field in pool play of the NCCAA Softball World Series on Wednesday, closing out the Trojans season.
The Trojans finished 0-3 in NCCAA Softball World Series play, after dropping two games on Tuesday to Columbia International University and Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
"This was a great experience for our team," said HLGU head coach Dan Hurst. "The competition was good, but we certainly belonged there. Our players represented HLGU well throughout. Thanks to the many fans that came to support us! What a great season."
Trojans right-hander Sicily Johnston was the losing pitcher after going 2.2 innings with one strikeout; while allowing two walks, five hits and four earned runs.
Emily Bohm pitched 2.2 innings in relief for HLGU with one strikeout; while allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run. Sierra Adkins pitched the final 0.2 inning in relief.
Left fielder Addison Miller went 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base and an RBI. Second baseman Maggie Dooley went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk, while center fielder Mary Bradley went 1-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and a run.
The Trojans finish the 2022 season with a 19-27 record.
