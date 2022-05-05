COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University fell to Columbia College 5-0 in the American Midwest Conference softball tournament on Thursday.
"We gave it a fantastic effort and we were in it until the end," said Trojans head coach Dan Hurst. "So proud of everyone!"
Trojans right-hander Emily Bohm went six innings with five strikeouts; while allowing six hits, three walks and five earned runs.
Addison Miller went 1-for-2 with a walk, while Lauran Haye went 1-for-2.
HLGU (17-24, 11-7) will compete in the NCCAA Tournament next, with details to come in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.