HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday, defeating Lyon College 78-64 at Mabee Sports Complex for the men's basketball senior day.
"Today was a much needed win and a great way to honor our five seniors," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
Trojans senior point guard Michael Hood scored a team-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers. He also had four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Trojans senior center Grant Peters had a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
HLGU (5-17, 3-8) will play at Harris-Stowe University on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
