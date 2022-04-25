HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University celebrated Senior Day on Saturday, but fell to Columbia in both ends of a softball doubleheader.
Columbia won the first game 9-0 and the second game 6-0.
HLGU recognized its two seniors, Peyton Bray and Sicily Johnston following the game.
Trojans right-hander Emily Bohm went five innings with four strikeouts in the first game. Sydney Miller went 1-for-2.
Johnston went seven innings with three strikeouts in the second game. Maggie Dooley went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.
HLGU (15-22, 11-7) will host Culver-Stockton College for a doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.