HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University blew a late lead in game one of its home doubleheader against Iowa Wesleyan University and it carried over into the second game, with the Trojans losing both games.
The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game 5-4. The second game was out of hand from the start, with Iowa Wesleyan winning 17-2.
Trojans center fielder Seth Iken went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base in the first game. Isaiah Hoelscher went 1-for-2 with two walks, double, run and an RBI.
In the second game, Caleb Scott went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.
HLGU (8-23, 0-12) will begin a three-game home series against Williams Baptist University on Thursday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.