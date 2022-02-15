HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team defeated Williams Baptist University 63-56 in overtime at Mabee Sports Complex on Monday.
"It feels good to be on the winning side of a close game," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. "We closed out the game with some strong defensive stands and big free throws."
Trojans senior center Grant Peters came up with a double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. He also had three steals and one assist.
Trojans senior guard Landon Hall scored 17 points off of five 3-pointers, as well as getting five rebounds and three assists. Senior point guard Michael Hood scored 16 points, dished out five assists and pulled down three rebounds.
HLGU (7-19, 5-10) will play at William Woods University in its final regular season game of the year on Saturday at 3 p.m.
