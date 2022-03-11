RUSSMATT, Fla. — Hannibal-LaGrange University is off to a good start in the first two games of its Florida spring trip, defeating Dordt College in both ends of the doubleheader.
The Trojans won the first game 13-5 and the second game 15-8.
Trojans junior left-handed pitcher Jakob Roderick earned the win in the first game, going 6.1 innings with 11 strikeouts, while allowing three walks, seven hits and five earned runs.
HLGU right fielder Charlie Culp went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs in the first game. Third baseman Tucker Hughes went 3-for-3 with a triple, home run, four RBIs and two runs.
HLGU sophomore left-handed pitcher River Thompson won the second game after going three innings with five strikeouts, while allowing four walks, one hit and an earned run.
Trojans first baseman Isaiah Hoelscher went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, three runs and a walk in the second game.
HLGU (5-4) will continue its Florida road trip over the weekend, playing Cornerstone University on Saturday and Hastings College on Sunday. The Trojans will then play Northwestern College and Hastings College on Monday and Hastings College on Tuesday to close out the road trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.