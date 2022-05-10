ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University men's and women's track and field teams competed in the American Midwest Conference championship at Missouri Baptist University over the weekend.
The women's team placed third, while the men's team placed fifth.
"We had a number of All-Conference performances and I could not be happier with the way our athletes performed over the last two days," said HLGU head coach Luke Stoffel. "Between both teams, we saw 27 PR marks hit. We have 18 athletes representing HLGU at the NCCAA Nationals this upcoming week and I am excited to see how we finish out the season."
Dillon Dildine earned All-Conference honors after finishing third in the men's 100-meter dash with a time of 11.62.
Alec Whitener earned All-Conference honors in the men's 10,000-meter run after placing third with a time of 32:21.10. He also placed fourth in the 5,000-meter run and seventh in the 1,500-meter run.
Coltin Morrow placed second in the men's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.66, earning All-Conference honors. He also placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Isaiah Hoelscher set a school record in the men's hammer with a throw of 50.84 meters, which was good for fourth place and All-Conference honors. He also placed fourth in discus.
Layla Horn won the women's 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.75. She also placed fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Tiah Cupp earned two All-Conference women's selections, placing third in 100-meter hurdles at 16.03 and winning the 400-meter hurdles at 1:08.96.
Karoline Kolie placed third in the women's 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.42, earning All-Conference honors.
The women's 4x100-meter relay team of Cupp, Grace Phillips, Kolie and Horn placed second at 51.62 to earn All-Conference honors.
The women's 4x400-meter relay team of Horn, Mary Balashova, Kolie and Cupp placed second at 4:10.29 to earn All-Conference honors.
Kaylyn Powers set a school record in the women's shot put with a throw of 12.60 meters, placing second and earning All-Conference honors.
Powers also earned All-Conference honors in two other events, placing third in the hammer throw at 41.60 and second in discus at 36.63.
The Trojans will compete in the NCCAA Outdoor National Championship on Wednesday at Greenville, Ill.
