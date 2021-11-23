HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University women's basketball team fell to Park University 53-48 in a non-conference game on Tuesday at Mabee Sports Complex.
Trojans freshman Ashlyn Vermeer led the team in scoring with 16 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds. Junior Jade Scroggins scored eight points, had three rebounds and a block.
HLGU (1-7) will have an extended break before it resumes play on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Trojans will play at Missouri Baptist University in a conference matchup.
