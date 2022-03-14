RUSSMATT, Fla. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team fell to Northwestern College 5-2 on Monday during their Florida road trip.
Northwestern took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but HLGU took a brief 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Seong Bin Hur doubled home two runs.
However, Northwestern regained the lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning and would not relinquish it.
Trojans right-hander Heath Ayers was the losing pitcher after going five innings with three strikeouts, while allowing three walks, eight hits and four earned runs.
The Trojans fell to Hastings College 13-5 on Sunday, and both games scheduled for Saturday were canceled.
HLGU (5-6) will conclude its Florida trip on Tuesday with a game against Hastings College at 1 p.m.
