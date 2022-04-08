ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team was on the wrong end of a slugfest on Friday, falling to Missouri Baptist University 24-9.
HLGU made five defensive errors in Friday’s loss.
Trojans left-hander Kiebert Medina was the losing pitcher, only lasting two innings in his start. He had two strikeouts, while allowing eight hits, one walk, three earned runs and 10 total runs.
Trojans designated hitter Isaak Hays hit a three-run home run. First baseman Isaiah Hoelscher went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run and an RBI. Center fielder Seth Iken went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs.
HLGU (8-19, 0-10) will finish out the road trip on Saturday, facing Missouri Baptist in a doubleheader that begins at noon.
