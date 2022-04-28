HANNIBAL -- Hannibal-LaGrange University and Culver-Stockton College were forced to cancel Thursday's softball non-conference doubleheader due to inclement weather.
Play was ended during the first inning of the first game, and neither game will be made up.
Culver-Stockton (20-20, 13-19) will host Peru State College for a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.
HLGU (15-22, 11-7) will host Iowa Wesleyan University for a doubleheader on Saturday to close out the regular season. The first game will start at noon.
