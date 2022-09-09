HANNIBAL -- It will be a different look for the Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team as it approaches the 2022-23 season.
HANNIBAL -- It will be a different look for the Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team as it approaches the 2022-23 season.
A total of 12 players were recruited during the offseason by the Trojans coaching staff.
"We are excited about our 2022 recruiting class," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. "There are many new faces and talented players. Even more exciting, is the high level of character and great addition they will be to our campus community."
The Trojans will return six varsity players, including two starters from last year's team with Grant Peters, MIchael Hood, Landon Hall and Roger Guardiola graduating.
Among the returning varsity players include Jayden Durst, Harrison Askey, Erick Hively, Khalib Becton, Joe McBride and Bryce Stark.
HLGU has also added six new players, including one freshman and five transfers.
The varsity reserve team will return seven players and add six new players.
Eddie Ambrose is a sophomore transfer from Lincoln Christian College and a center who is majoring in sport and recreational management. He is a native of Brownsburg, Ind.
Nehemiah Baker is also a transfer from Lincoln Christian University and is a junior point guard. Baker is a native of Evans, Ga. who is majoring in sport and recreational management.
Aaron Collins is the third transfer from Lincoln Christian University. He is from Billings, Mo. and is a freshman shooting guard majoring in exercise science.
Eligha Crum is a guard from Oswego, Ill. who played for the Next Generation AAU program.
Janssen Flotow is the fourth transfer from Lincoln Christian University and is a junior shooting guard. Flotow is from Francesville, Ind. and is a business management major.
Darius Gooden is a freshman from Florissant, Mo. He is a point guard majoring in exercise science who was a First Team All-State selection at North County Christian High School last year.
Darrion Gooden is a freshman from Florissant, Mo. who played for North County Christian High School and plans to major in exercise science.
Nick Gutierrez is a junior transfer from Columbia Basin College and is from Pasco, Wash. He is a guard/forward who is majoring in business administration.
Matthew Menzel is a freshman from Bonne Terre, Mo. He is a shooting guard who is majoring in business management.
Aleksander Penkov is a freshman from Sofia, Bulgaria. Penkov is a guard who is majoring in business marketing.
Jacob Staton is a transfer from Modesto Community College and is from Turlock, Ca. He is a guard who is a business administration major.
Colby Wood is a freshman guard from Hideaway, Texas, and will major in computer science.
The Trojans are coming off a season were they went 9-23, including 5-11 in conference play.
