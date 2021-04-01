Tristen Terrill commits to play soccer for JWCC

HANNIBAL — Hannibal senior Tristen Terrill signed a letter-of-intent to attend and play soccer for John Wood Community College on Thursday as he was surrounded by family, friends and coaches at Greater Days on Main St.
Terrill will major in business at John Wood and transfer to a four-year university to pursue a bachelor’s degree once his two years at done at JWCC.
“I went on a couple of visits there and I really like coach (Robert) Cowman and his program and a lot of the guys (on the team),” Terrill said. “That was really important to me and I wanted to be part of what they had going.”
During his time at Hannibal High School, Terrill was a three-sport star, playing soccer, basketball and golf.
Terrill also was able to play with his younger brother, Parker, during his final two years at Hannibal.
“That will always be a big memory,” Terrill said. “It was so fun playing with all of my friends, especially my brother. Having him back in goal, that will always stay with me.”
Hannibal soccer head coach Eric Hill said John Wood would be getting a hard worker who puts his team first in Terrill.
“I’m not exactly sure where John Wood is going to play him, but I know he is capable of playing all over the field,” Hill said. “So, they are going to get a player who can really fill whatever spot they need. I’m just looking forward to seeing him have the opportunity to play here locally ... so family and friends can got out and see him play in the future.”
Terrill started his career as a forward as a freshman, played outside during his sophomore season and then transitioned center midfielder for his final two seasons at the high school level.
The John Wood coaching staff will have plenty of options on where to play Terrill next season.
“In high school, I played more of a center-mid position, but I told the coach I’m versatile,” Terrill said. “I can play more on the outside and that’s where I think he will be using me more as a winger on the outside.”
During his sophomore season, Terrill even played goalkeeper after Hannibal’s starting goalkeeper had to come out of a game against Quincy Notre Dame.
Hill said Terrill had played goalkeeper in practice to show off how good he was with his hands.
“QND is a high-powered team that can certainly score goals with ease,” Hill said. “They had a corner kick and all of the sudden Tristen just came out of nowhere and this little sophomore snagged the ball and made great save. He was so pumped up about making the save when he went to try to make the punt, he completely shanked it out of bounds.”
Hill said Terrill was able to step up when the team was in a tough spot.
“The fact that he can step in and play goalkeeper for us when he only did it a couple of times at practice really shows that he’s team-first,” Hill said. “He truly can get out there on the field and do what we need because of his athleticism.”
Some of Terrill’s favorite memories include winning the conference championship his senior year and watching his brother make a big save against Hickman.
Terrill said he had learned a lot about soccer during his four years playing at Hannibal.
“Coach Hill has taught me so much,” Terrill said. “I came in as a freshman and I hadn’t really played that much soccer, but I kind of learned how to become a leader. He’s taught me not only about soccer but how to be a better man.”