HANNIBAL -- Three players on the Hannibal football team that finished second in Class 4 signed their national letter-of-intents to play collegiately on Monday morning at a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium.
Offensive lineman Caden Selle committed to Western Illinois University, defensive lineman Brady Zimmerman committed to Quincy University and running back A.J. Thomas committed to Culver-Stockton College.
Selle was named to the All-State Team in 2021 and was a three-year starter for Hannibal.
"Caden is one of the most committed kids that we've had since his freshman year," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "He's in the weight room 100% of the time. He's a kid that's a big-time leader when it comes to effort and technique and helping out the younger guys with line schemes."
One of Selle's favorite memories was playing in the state Class 4 championship game this past season.
"It was a big family here (at Hannibal)," Selle said. "We've been building relationships for the past four years. To know that you'll have to make some new relationships later on in life, you definitely want it to be with good people and that's what it felt like when I went up to (Western Illinois)."
Selle was a three-year starter for the Pirates and was an offensive tackle last season.
With the Leathernecks, Selle is likely slated for the interior line next season and plans to major in biology at Western Illinois.
"When I got on campus for a visit, the whole community and the people they have there are really good people," Selle said. "I really enjoyed my time there and it felt at home."
Zimmerman has been a three-time All-Conference selection as a defensive lineman for Hannibal, including a First Team selection in 2021.
After playing as a defensive end in 2019 and 2020, Zimmerman was moved into the interior line for his senior season.
"He was hands down one of our best defensive lineman because he was taking up two or three blocks every time and letting our linebackers run," Gschwender said. "That's what Brady does well. He's just a hard worker that's there every single day."
Zimmerman said he has met several of his future teammates at Quincy University and is looking forward to competing for playing time.
"I just like their (football) program and I like their education," Zimmerman said. "Their physical therapy program is nice and that's what I want to major in. I liked the atmosphere when I went on the trip. It felt like family there."
With the Hawks, Zimmerman is likely to move back to playing defensive end.
Zimmerman's favorite memory was playing in the state championship game in 2021 and enjoyed playing for the Pirates coaching staff.
"They've taught me a lot more than football," Zimmerman said. "They taught me to be who I am. They helped me a lot on deciding where to go. They've helped me a lot recruiting-wise. They've just been here for me."
Thomas has served as Hannibal's bruising inside runner during his time in Hannibal, culminating in a All-Conference selection during his senior season.
While at Hannibal, Thomas had to split time with Damien French and Aneyas Williams in the backfield.
"The good thing about A.J. is he's always in a good mood and he's always working hard," Gschwender said. "He's about the most unselfish football player you can have, especially in the running back position. He's a wrecking ball through the defense. When he runs the ball, he's going to break two or three tackles and he's going to punish the people that are trying to tackle him."
Thomas plans on majoring in physical education while at Culver-Stockton.
"I like the program," Thomas said. "I like everybody there and I like the food there. I just like that they're close to home."
Thomas said he liked the camaraderie that the Hannibal teams had during his time with the Pirates.
"(Coach Gschwender) taught me how to run the ball," Thomas said. "Don't let your guard down, relax and don't put your anger into the game."
