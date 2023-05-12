HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Trinity Dillard committed to Columbia College for cheerleading during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Trinity Dillard committed to Columbia College for cheerleading during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Dillard will major in nursing at Columbia College.
"Just being able to feel like I'm at home when I was cheering with them (led to be signing at Columbia College)," Dillard said. "It felt like I was still in high school and I had the bond with everybody. It felt like old times."
Dillard said meeting the cheerleading coaches at Columbia College went well.
"(The coaches) reached out and said I think you would fit in great here," Dillard said. "I said I think the same. I got to meet the team and see everybody and tried on the uniforms. After that, I was kind of hooked."
Dillard began cheerleading during her sophomore year for both football and basketball.
Dillard said she has a lot of good memories at Hannibal and will miss her cheer teammates.
"I think my absolute favorite was a game where we were freezing cold and we all kind of huddled up together and started moving around a little bit to warm each other up," Dillard said. "That's when I realized that I love my girls and I love what we do together. It's going to be hard saying goodbye to them."
As for her strong suit in cheering, Dillard likes to work with the crowd.
"I think I'm more of a let's get the crowd warmed up kind of person," Dillard said. "I was a base, so I was able to project my voice from the crowd and able to do things like that."
Dillard was impressed with the campus at Columbia College.
"I love it," Dillard said. "It's not too big and it's not too small. I like how it's kind of close to Mizzou, which a lot of my other friends are going to be cheerleaders at. Then, it's in Columbia too and there's so much there."
