The Tri-State Cross Country Coaches Association released its All-Area Team with many local runners earning selections.
West Hancock senior Miles Sheppard won the boys runner of the year and Quincy senior Anna Schuering won the girls runner of the year.
Runners earning girls First Team All-Area selections included Clark County senior Grace Buschling, Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey, QND senior Theresa Drotar, Monroe City sophomore Ella Hays, Quincy freshamn Amick McClelland, Bowling Green senior Megan McMillen, Quincy junior Alexandria Meyers, Liberty sophomore Arianna Neisen, Quincy sophomore Olivia Schuering, Marion County senior Delaney Straus and Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams.
Earning All-Area Honorable Mention selections on the girls side included Bowling Green senior Abbie Waddell, Clark County junior Cady St. Clair, Clark County senior Delana Hess, Clark County sophomore Mia Johnson, Hannibal freshman Ava Bonvillian, Liberty senior Larissa Neisen, Macomb senior Khyliegh Diggs, Mark Twain junior Matera Ellis, Mark Twain sophomore Cynthia Resor, Quincy sophomore Keeauna Scheufele, QND sophomore Abigail Genenbacher, QND freshman Natalie Farah, QND freshman Makayla Patton and Rushville junior Katie Park.
Runners earning boys First Team All-Area selections included Bowling Green sophomore Ben Chance, Bowling Green freshman Elija Henningfeld, Quincy junior Eric McClelland, West Hancock senior Gabe Miller, Clark County senior Ethan Nelson, Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols, Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt, Quincy senior Fiker Rosen, West Hancock senior Noah Stout, Quincy senior Ayden Triplett and Liberty senior Cannen Wolf.
Earning All-Area Honorable Mention selections on the boys side included Hannibal junior Eli Hess, Hannibal senior Xavier Damotte, Illini West senior Cole Kirkham, Liberty sophomore Devon Funk, Liberty junior Luke Obert, Macomb senior Carl Blome, Macomb sophomore Mathew Sadler, Marion County freshman Levi Wright, Mark Twain junior Brandon Black, Mark Twain senior Brandon Fullenwider, Mark Twain senior Will Owen, Pittsfield junior Brayden Veile, Pittsfield sophomore Jackson Veile, QND freshman Joseph Warning, Quincy sophomore Tommy Hess, Quincy freshman Cameron MacDonough, Rushville sophomore Dylan Koch, South Shelby freshman Noah Wilt, West Hancock sophomore Quentin Althar and West Hancock sophomore Parker Quinlan.
Counts for local teams were six selections from Mark Twain, five selections from Hannibal, two selections from Monroe City and two selections from Marion County.
