CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain High School senior Trey Monroe signed his national letter-of-intent to attend Illinois College and play football for the Blueboys.
Monroe plans on majoring in pre-med and biology at Illinois College.
"They were really quick to recruit me," Monroe said. "I had an overnight visit and it was amazing there. The coaches really liked me and they told me about their schooling. I'm not just going there for football, I'm also there to get a good education."
Monroe was an EMO All-Conference unanimous First Team All-Conference selection at offensive line and linebacker in his senior season.
In Monroe's junior season, he was a First Team All-Conference pick at offensive line and a Second Team All-Conference selection at defensive end.
"In my junior and senior year, I really learned that you have to have it every time in practice and games," Monroe said. "It don't matter what. You really need to be focused and locked in and go hard as you can."
That kind of attitude helped Monroe make a difference on both sides of the ball.
"He scored three defensive touchdowns for us this year," said Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake. "He did everything for us this year. He was our senior leader on the offensive line. He was probably our stoutest run stopper. So Illinois College is getting a really good one with him."
Illinois College is coming off a 5-5 season that saw the Blueboys win its final five games after opening the season 0-5.
With the Blueboys, Monroe will focus on defense. The Illinois College coaching staff envisions him as a middle linebacker and possibly a defensive lineman or outside linebacker.
Leake said Monroe has the potential to play in a lot of places.
"He's a physical kid and he's got all kinds of potential still," Leake said. "I think he can play at outside linebacker for them, he could play defensive end for them. I think end might be his best spot because he's got all this room to grow."
Monroe led Mark Twain's defense in tackles this past season.
"We are going to miss him at linebacker," Leake said. "It's hard to replace a 6' 2", 225-pound linebacker at the 1A level, so we'll definitely miss him in the locker room and on the field."
Mark Twain tied a school record with 10 wins during the 2021 season, after four straight losing seasons.
Monroe said he's proud of the Tigers turnaround and hopes future Mark Twain teams can continue the success.
"(My favorite memory was) the fun practices we had," Monroe said. "They were serious, but they were still fun. We were joking, playing around and having fun with the coaches and younger players. Showing them they can be like this once they get into their junior and senior years."
