HANNIBAL -- Hannibal High School senior Trevor Wilson signed his national letter-of-intent to attend Lindenwood University and be part of the Lions wrestling team in a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Wilson was surrounded by family, friends and wrestling teammates during Tuesday's signing ceremony.
"Lindenwood is not too far and I'm pretty familiar with the St. Charles and St. Louis area," Wilson said. "When I was talking to their coach, I found out I had a lot in common and I think it made everything a lot better. We are already starting to get a little connection. He's going to help me as much as he can and lead me in the right direction."
Lindenwood wrestling head coach Dallas Smith also coached current Hannibal head coach Jacob Borgmeyer, adding an extra layer of familiarity with Wilson.
"He's going to get even better instruction from Coach Smith at Lindenwood and I'm excited to see what he brings," Borgmeyer said. "I hope he buys into the program and becomes a leader just like he did with us."
Once at Lindenwood, Wilson plans on majoring in education with the plan on becoming a special education teacher after he graduates.
"I don't have any goals set yet," Wilson said. "I'm hoping to go and do the best I can. Hopefully I can get a national championship."
Wilson will be part of Lindenwood's transition to a Division I school and it's move to the Ohio Valley College.
Last year, Lindenwood placed third in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the Division II level.
"Division I is a different animal and college wrestling is a different animal," Borgmeyer said. "It's a lifestyle and only those who live it as a lifestyle are truly successful there. The lessons you learn there will last a lifetime ... with the friendships you make and the brotherhood you make with your teams."
Wilson was one of the most successful wrestlers in Hannibal school history, culminating with a state championship during his junior season at the 170-pound division.
At Hannibal, Wilson also set a career falls record and made the state tournament all four years.
"(My favorite accomplishment was) my junior year at the state championship because I wrestled since I was very small and that was my first championship," Wilson said. "It just meant a lot to me."
Wilson said he noticed younger teammates started to look up to him as he got into his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
"I realized a lot of the kids were starting to look up to me," Wilson said. "I realized that I knew what it took to be where I wanted to be. It made me feel like I was really a big part of the team."
Borgmeyer said Wilson's legacy at Hannibal is unmatched.
"I think there's only a handful of guys who (were three-time state finalists) and that list of guys is pretty outstanding for Hannibal wrestling," Borgmeyer said. "For him to leave with a state championship, career falls record, three-state finalist appearances and four state (appearances), we are going to miss him. It's going to be impossible to replace someone like that."
