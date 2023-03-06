There is no sport like wrestling that can teach some incredible lifelong lessons and values.
Wrestling also has traditions that go far back beyond winning and losing that can last long after one’s wrestling career is finished on the mat. In order to be the best in this sport, you must give some dedication of yourself, dedication to the sport, and work hard in and out of the wrestling room.
There is no denying that the Hannibal Pirates wrestling program goes back to a long line of traditions and family ties to this sport that continues to keep this sport dominating on so many levels.
However, it would take more than this to thank all that are involved in making this program what it is today.
Some of these boys have had the privilege of starting at a young age at the youth wrestling club and having success there and bringing their success to the high school level as we have just seen this previous weekend at the state tournament in Columbia.
The sports atmosphere has always been prominent in Hannibal wrestling. For the wrestlers on the team current and past, wrestling means more than just winning and school pride, it’s about the connections, the traditions, and keeping the family connections alive.
When talking to several former Pirate wrestlers, coaches, and current wrestlers and coaches for the Pirates, I could see and tell they had nothing but excitement, pride, joy, the utmost respect for the Hannibal Pirate wrestling program, and the success that wrestling had on their life to where they are at today in their current position.
Hannibal wrestling head coach Jake Borgmeyer said growing up with the school wrestling program helped prepare him for the real world.
“I have so many fond memories of watching my siblings compete, competing myself and now leading myself, and now leading this program as the coach," Borgmeyer said. "It has been rewarding seeing some of the traditions of Hannibal wrestling continued form decade to decade. Just this year, I spoke to a coach that I had never met before, and he talked about the tradition of our program. Some of the most common ways our program is described is described are tough, hard-nosed, and physical wrestlers.”
Former Hannibal wrestler Mark Dickman has since became an assistant coach with Bishop Gorman High School.
Dickman said his experience with Hannibal's wrestling team helped mold him into the person he is today.
“I’m glad wrestling got a hold of me before the girls and mischief did," Dickman said. I needed it (wrestling) and enjoyed the confrontation that wrestling provided. My brother Chris and I had a chip on our shoulders. It was personal for us, and we would defend our names, but wanted to die in battle for Hannibal wrestling coaches."
Dickman added he tries to inspire future wrestlers to thrive in a combat sport like wrestling.
"I probably was more of headache than an asset on my Hannibal team, but (Ryan) Sharkey and (Kevin) Fowler dealt with me in a fair way, and I thrived," Dickman said. "I don’t know where I would be if I did not have my Hannibal wrestling roots. So many joyous memories and times my mental was tested on and off the mat. Core memories that have molded me into what I am today."
Former Pirate wrestler and coach Derek Greening said the support of Hannibal wrestling families is outstanding.
“Hannibal Wrestling has always created a family bond," Greening said. " Even wrestlers that are not blood-related become family due to the bond that the sport creates. I have been involved with Hannibal Wrestling for three decades. The family names that were involved with our program 30 years ago are still involved now."
Greening added that wrestling is very demanding on athletes and families.
"Families that are involved in wrestling form such a connection with the sport they have a hard time letting it go," Greening said. "This connection allows individuals to stay involved with the sport and involve their future generations. Hannibal has been fortunate that these families stay involved in this program."
Former Pirate wrestling coach Jim Myers offered his thoughts on being a part of Hannibal's traditions.
“Tradition does not come easy and there are many schools and programs that never achieve it," Myers said. "I have been blessed to be a part of two great traditions, Pirate Football and Pirate Wrestling. Some of my greatest memories are tied to the young people that have come into my life and the lives of my family because of these programs."
Myers added that he is proud to have been a Pirate and still keeps tabs on the Hannibal wrestling team.
"I have seen the thrill of winning and the heartbreak of loss, but through it all, I have seen their effort, their dedication, and their character carry them through to become the wonderful adults they are today," Myers said. "Tradition is built on their backs JUST WIN is more than just words that I painted on a wall many years ago. It is a code we all live by. They are and always will be my family."
Kevin Fowler is a former Hannibal wrestler who now is the athletic director for Warrenton High School.
Fowler said he was thankful to be impacted by several great coaches like Myers, Sharkey and Greening.
“It's very prideful and humbling," Fowler said. "I feel very blessed and fortunate to come from a program that continues to be one of the most successful programs in the state. I've continued to be heavily involved in the Missouri wrestling community and when the Hannibal program is mentioned, there is immediate respect and admiration."
Fowler added that his wrestling coaches helped build Hannibal into a program that's respected throughout the state.
"Hannibal wrestling was built on pride and hard work," Fowler said. "It's ingrained in you that you can outwork anyone and that there are no excuses, thus the mantra 'Just Win.'. Personally, those principles have led me through my career. Having gone through the Hannibal program and having great coaches, I know that working hard and refusing to accept excuses will lead to success.”
Jeff Davis took the lessons he learned wrestling for Hannibal to his current position as wrestling coach at Willard.
“To me personally Hannibal was everything," Davis said. "My coaches were like second fathers to me and are the reason that I coach today. Jim Myers, Ryan Sharkey, Steve Borrowman, were the definition of men with character. I can only hope I have a fraction of an impact on young people as they did on me.”
Hannibal junior Cody Culp learned about wrestling at an early age from his family.
The lessons paid off with Cody Culp placing second in the Class 3 state wrestling tournament in the 138-pound weight division.
“It is awesome coming from the Hannibal wrestling program," Cody Culp said. "I’ve been on the mat with my brothers since I was five years old. My dad, uncles, big cousins, and grandpa all came from this program as well which is why I started so young."
Cody Culp credits his wrestling skills to his family ties within the Hannibal wrestling program.
"The Hannibal wrestling program is in my blood and I tend to keep it that way," Cody Culp said. "My dad, Charles Culp, and my uncle, Chad Culp, were my main coaches growing up. They taught me everything I know. They taught me everything that they were taught and more. This is why our program is growing stronger and stronger as generations go on because of the experience our young wrestlers are having coming into the high school level."
Cody Culp added that Borgmeyer has also had a big impact as his high school coach.
"Coach Borg has also come up through our program and Hannibal," Cody Culp said. "Which is another reason our Hannibal team is at such a high level, because he has been there, gone through it, and has done what he needed to do to the program to get us on top at the end of the season. I was a good wrestler coming into high school, but not even close to what I am now. Coach pushes us to our limits every practice, so we see the best in ourselves. All my coaches have been through the program which helps in the growth of it now.”
Cody's father, Charles Culp II, said that wrestling has always been a tradition in the Culp family.
“Our dad wrestled a little in high school and passed it on to Chad and me at a young age," Charles Culp II said. "It’s just a blessing that our boys fell in love with the sport too. The expectations the Hannibal programs set at an early age is where the tradition comes from."
The Culp cousins have both learned from the failures and moved forward.
"That’s why Cody and Chad are so successful," said Charles Culp II. They have both dealt with adversity and kept going (injuries). Also, the boys have always had great coaches in their corner, from little league to high school. The passion of the coaches sets the stage! Hannibal has that at all levels!”
Former Hannibal wrestler Chad Culp Sr. said wrestling builds up character and sets a precedent for accomplishments later in life.
“Commitment is maturity, winning is expected, losing is a lesson, opportunities are not lost they are only taken up by someone else," said Chad Culp Sr. "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. Win by yourself. Lose by yourself. Zero people to blame. Wrestling is a different breed. Either you’re in or you’re not."
Cody's and Chad's grandfather, Charles Culp Sr., said the tradition started when his good friend Brad Tutor asked him to help out with a youth wrestling club with his kids -- Charles Culp II and Chad Culp Sr.
Culp Sr. added that all of the support from the coaches and parents made Hannibal wrestling what it is today.
“Well, from that moment on was one of the best things that ever happened to me and my family," said Charles Culp Sr. "So, a lot of people don’t know the men behind the Hannibal wrestling tradition, so I’m going to let you know just a few of them that started it from the beginning; Brad Tutor, Tim Cunningham, Rob Fletcher, Don Sharkey and my great friend that helped me carry on the tradition for year, Larry Janes."
Pirates junior Chad Culp II placed fifth in the Class 3 state wrestling tournament this season and said wrestling is a family tradition for him.
“Coming up in Hannibal Youth Wrestling I followed a lot of the same traditions as my dad and uncle did," Chad Culp II said. "We traveled all over the state and beyond for tournaments that offered the best competition, even going as far as Baltimore Maryland. Tulsa Nationals in Oklahoma was another huge tournament with thousands of kids that I traveled to every year and competed in the same arena as my dad as well as many Pirate wrestlers before me."
Former Pirate wrestler Danny Essig said he is grateful to been part of a successful program.
“I’m proud to be a father of two sons who wish to carry on the pirate wrestling tradition. It’s a good feeling to see your son’s name on the wall of accomplishments along with his father’s. Hannibal Pirate Wrestling has built many friendships through the years that still carry on today. No matter how long life keeps us apart with our busy lives, when we get the opportunity to catch up it always conversations full of great energy!”
Wrestling is a way of life. It reveals your strengths, weaknesses, and gives you a sense of belonging as we can see from these former and current Pirates.
Wrestling becomes a way of life. It doesn’t just stop when the season is over, or your high school career is over. If you look beyond the word family in the wrestling community for the Pirates, it runs deep and is well rooted for many decades and will continue to be.
It’s simple to say that the family and traditions simply run so deep that it is impossible to mention everything that the Pirate traditions stand for and everyone in just one article.
Kudos to all who have anything to do with the Hannibal wrestling traditions in the past, the present, and in the future.
“It is outstanding to see that the tradition has continued within families in our community," Borgmeyer said. "On our coaching staff we have a father and son (Greening) that both competed for Hannibal. We have siblings (Borgmeyer) that both competed here. Currently we have teammates that have cousins (Culp) and both fathers competed for Hannibal. We have another wrestler whose dad was a state champ (Essig) in the 90’s for Hannibal."
Borgmeyer often talks about the family ties with Hannibal wrestling.
"We talk about this often," Borgmeyer said. "Discussing with the athletes what and who they are representing when they step on to that mat. Not just themselves or their school, or community, but the decades of success of Hannibal Wrestling that some of their parents and their coaches were all a part of. It really is special when you think of the rich tradition that still lives on in the Hannibal wrestling program today.”
