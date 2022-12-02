MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Tradition and history run deep with Monroe City basketball.
The 98th annual Monroe City Tournament will showcase eight area teams from Dec. 5-10 in one of the most intimate gyms in the region.
"I think our tournaments are pretty special with it being the oldest tournament in the state of Missouri," said Monroe City boys basketball head coach Brock Edris. "It's an exciting atmosphere of seeing numerous schools playing at one venue. It's always neat."
Monroe City had a late start to its boys basketball practices due to a deep postseason run by its football team.
"It's a measuring stick from where the teams are at currently," Edris said. "Obviously our team is going to be roughly three weeks behind with practices than everybody else. So we are not going to be judging ourselves on it. It's the finish of the season (we are concerned about)."
Monroe City is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 Marion County in the opening round on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
The Mustangs are the only Class 1 team in the Monroe City Tournament.
"We are just going to try to put a game plan together and go over there and put a full four quarters in," said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. "It's a great week for us to play some bigger schools. I always enjoy it early in the year."
Also on Tuesday's slate for the opening round of the boys tournament is No. 4 seed South Shelby taking on No. 5 seed Highland. That game will start at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Palmyra has the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 seed Paris in the first round on Monday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
The other boys first round game scheduled for Monday is No. 3 Louisiana taking on No. 6 Mark Twain, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at the high school gym.
South Shelby is coming off a second place finish in Class 3 and has earned the No. 1 seed in the girls tournament. The Lady Birds will play No. 8 seed Paris on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
No. 2 Palmyra will play No. 7 seed Marion County in the first round on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
"I'm very much looking forward to that," said Palmyra girls basketball head coach Tim Southers. "Everybody is circling the championship game, but we are just going to take it one game at a time."
No. 3 seed Highland will play No. 6 seed Louisiana in the opening round on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
No. 4 seed Monroe City will play No. 5 seed Mark Twain in the first round on Monday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
These two teams are very familiar with each other after meeting four times last season and splitting the series at 2-2. Monroe City also defeated Mark Twain 29-25 in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal.
"We are always looking forward to that tournament," said Mark Twain girls basketball head coach Matt Boswell. "It's the oldest one in the area. There's a lot of tradition and a lot of pride with that tournament that isn't lost with us. I know we are looking forward to seeing Monroe again next week. Obviously we have a lot of history with them from last year."
The tournament semifinals and consolation semifinals will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The consolation championship games will be held on Friday at the middle school gym, with the girls game slated for 6 p.m. and the boys game slated for 7:30 p.m.
The third-place games will also be held on Friday in the high school gym. The girls game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys game will start at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament championship games will be held on Saturday, with the girls game scheduled for 5 p.m. and the boys game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
