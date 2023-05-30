JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal wrapped up its track season in day two of the Class 4 state meet on Saturday.
Hannibal senior Nora Hark placed third in the girls javelin with a top mark of 38.33 meters.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 2:47 am
Pirates sophomore Chance Whiteside placed seventh in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.36.
Hannibal senior Sheldon Bergheger placed seventh in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.24.
Pirates junior Jocelyn Dorsey placed eighth in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:16.66.
Hannibal senior Dae'Shon Glasgow placed sixth in the boys triple jump with a top mark of 13.39 meters.
Pirates senior Cameron Nichols placed sixth in the boys 400-meter run with a time of 49.65.
Hannibal junior Ashlin Sharkey placed eighth in the boys javelin with a top mark of 16.33 on Friday.
In total, Hannibal had seven athletes earn All-State honors, including three seniors closing out their high school careers.
The Bowling Green boys track team took home the Class 3 state championship on Saturday by nearly a 40-point advantage.
It was the first track state title in school history.
Bobcats junior Bleyne Bryant won the state title in boys triple jump.
Bowling Green senior Devin Rue won the state title in boys discus and set a new school record with a mark of 167' 7".
Bobcats senior Marcus Starks placed second in boys 300-meter hurdles and placed fifth in 110-meter hurdles on Saturday.
Starks also won the high jump state title on Friday.
Bowling Green junior Ben Chance placed fourth in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:32.22.
The Bowling Green boys 4x100-meter relay team of Dylan Dalton, Starks, Easton Orf and Bryant placed eighth.
Bowling Green senior Grace Deters placed second in girls javelin and set a new school record at a mark of 139' 4".
The Palmyra girls track team placed fourth at the Class 3 state meet, the first state trophy in 25 years for the program.
Panthers junior Candra King won the girls shot put with a top throw of 13.62, a new school record. King was also the state champion in discus.
Chloe Hicks placed seventh in girls high jump.
Evan Pennewell placed fifth in boys pole vault.
