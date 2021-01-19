Top-seeded Lady Panthers pummel Indians in Tony Lenzini Tourney opening round

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Monroe City girls basketball team wasted little time showing why it was seeded atop the field for the Tony Lenzini Tournament this week.
The Panthers opened up their third tournament of the season with an 83-43 dismantling of Van-Far to move on to the semifinals. Monroe City (14-0) will face Clark County in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Riley Quinn scored seven points and Haley Hagan had six points in the first quarter as Monroe City opened up a 23-19 lead. The Panthers turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter while keeping their foot on the gas offensively, and by halftime Monroe City’s lead was 52-28. Hallie Dyer scored 13 points in the third quarter including two 3-pointers and Quinn added 11 of her own for 18 first-half points.
Quinn led the Panthers with 29 points while Dyer followed close behind with 19. Hagan also added 17 with a steady scoring punch throughout the night. After scoring 19 points in the opening frame, the Indians were held to just 24 points the remainder of the game.
Monroe City has scored at least 801 points in all three of its tournament openers this season.
Indians snap skid against Cougars
The Clark County girls basketball team ended a two game slide on Monday with a 62-31 victory over Highland in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
The Indians held a tight 15-14 lead after the first quarter, but a 27-0 run over the second and third quarters helped Clark County bust the game wide open. The Cougars were held to just one made basket in both the second and fourth quarters.
Alexis Ellison led a host of four Clark County players in double figures with 17 points, while Bre Chamley had 12 points and Emma Ross and Brooklyn Howe both added 10. Summer Goings led Highland with nine points on three made 3-pointers.
The Indians (6-5) move on to the semifinals to face top-seeded and unbeaten Monroe City on Wednesday while the Cougars (2-8) head to the consolation bracket to face Van-Far.