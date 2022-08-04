HANNIBAL -- There is a sense of excitement around Hannibal as the fall sports season approaches.
A big reason why is the $2.75 million worth of improvements made to Veterans Sports Complex over the summer.
The renovations at Veterans Sports Complex were shown off to the public during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
"This is going to be some of the best facilities in Northeast Missouri or the state of Missouri right now," said Hannibal activities director Clint Graham. "The commitment the board gave to this project, along with the upper administration is great. People should be proud of these facilities because they are top-notch."
It was the first significant renovation of Veterans Sports Complex since its opening in 2003.
New turf was installed in all three fields -- baseball, softball and soccer.
Hannibal softball coach Madison Kinsel was able to check out the newly renovated softball field prior to Thursday's ceremony and was impressed.
"(The players) came out and walked on the field and trying to see if they can get used to the turf instead of the dirt," Kinsel said. "They are really excited to get the season started on Monday."
Another part of the renovations at the softball field were a newly-installed bullpen next to left field.
"I think our pitchers are going to be really excited about it," Kinsel said. "They don't have to worry about digging holes in the dirt and being able to pitch and not having to worry about their foot placement."
The baseball field also had a new bullpen next to the home dugout, as well as a new turf field. They will play on the newly-renovated field next spring after playing home games at Clemens Field last spring.
A whole new field was built for soccer, which is directly behind the previous location, which will be used as a practice field. The soccer field is all turf with the Hannibal Soccer logo at midfield, with no uneven surfaces like the previous field.
