PALMYRA, Mo. -- The 79th annual Tony Lenzini Tournament will begin on Monday, with several area teams competing from Jan. 17-22.
Monroe City is coming off championships in the Monroe City and Clopton Tournaments this season and will be the No. 1 seed in the boys bracket. The Panthers will play No. 8 seed Mark Twain in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
Highland is the No. 2 seed in the boys bracket and will play No. 7 seed Van-Far in the first round on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 3 seed Hannibal will play No. 6 seed Clark County in the opening round of the boys bracket.
Host school Palmyra is the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Canton in the first round of the boys bracket on Monday at 9 p.m.
In the girls bracket, Palmyra earned the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Van-Far in the opening round on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Canton is the No. 2 seed in the girls bracket and will play No. 7 seed Monroe City in the first round on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 seed Hannibal will play No. 3 seed Clark County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the girls bracket first round game.
Mark Twain was awarded the No. 5 seed in the girls bracket and will play No. 4 seed Highland in the opening round on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.