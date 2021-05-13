Tony Kuse takes over as Hannibal boys tennis coach

HANNIBAL -- Tony Kuse has prioritized teaching the sport of tennis and building relationships with students as he takes over as the Hannibal boys tennis head coach.
Kuse was formally introduced as the Pirates boys tennis head coach at a press conference at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
"Coach (Kuse) helped out this spring a little bit with the tennis program and we are looking for good things," said Hannibal activities director Clint Graham. "He's already learned the boys names, so he's ahead of the game."
Kuse takes over for Jay Johnson, who served as Hannibal's head coach for one year.
At Wednesday's press conference, Kuse praised his predecessor for growing Hannibal's tennis program.
"It's really hard to get kids involved in a program that doesn't exist at the middle school level," Kuse said. "Really getting involved in the community and continuing to build and just taking it to that next level of Pirate pride to give kids something to be excited about (is my goal.)"
Kuse hopes his players will continue their passion for tennis beyond high school.
"Priority one is just to continue to build relationships with kids," Kuse said. "Getting them interested in the program and just letting them learn a sport they can take with them beyond high school. Just helping them be successful, not only on the tennis court but the classroom."
Hannibal will return five players with significant varsity experience next season, with Gabe Foster, A. J. Herrin, Macen Mitchell, Victor Taganeca and Karson Westhoff all returning.
The Pirates advanced to the second round of district play this past season, falling to Wentzville Liberty.
Throughout much of last season, Kuse assisted Johnson and helped out with the team.
"I got to come up and see them play in a tournament," Kuse said. "I actually got to do some coaching and helping out (the players) during the conference meet, learning their names and riding the bus with them. Just talking to them about what they want to do after school and what life is like here at school."
Next season will be Kuse's first season as a tennis head coach.
"Tennis has always been a part of my life," Kuse said. "I'm very passionate about the sport. I like to see people enjoy playing and competing. Just like any other sport, it teaches kids a baseline of time management."