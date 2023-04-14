High five 11.22.JPG

Palmyra junior Taytum White high fives head coach Tim Southers as she walks towards the bench during a game on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 against Elsberry at Palmyra High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Tim Southers is out as the Palmyra varsity girls basketball coach after the Palmyra R-1 School Board voted not to renew his contract for the 2023-24 school year.

Palmyra R-1 School District superintendent Jason Harper confirmed the school board voted 7-0 on Tuesday night not to renew Southers' teaching and coaching contract.

