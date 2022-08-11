2022 Mark Twain XC.JPG

The 2022 Mark Twain cross country team. Front row left to right: Cynthia Resor, Lauren Booth, Annabelle Peck, Ava Roberts, Sydney Miller and Matera Ellis. Back row: Thomas Barnes, Coden Miller, Brandon Black, Evan Zumwalt and Gabe Howald. Not pictured: Colten Eisele and Ean Colbert.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain comes into the 2022 season with an experienced cross country squad looking to make some noise this fall.

The boys team is coming off a ninth-place finish at the state meet last season, with sophomore Sam Northcutt and seniors Brandon Black, Gabe Howald and Thomas Barnes returning this season.

