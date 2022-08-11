CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain comes into the 2022 season with an experienced cross country squad looking to make some noise this fall.
The boys team is coming off a ninth-place finish at the state meet last season, with sophomore Sam Northcutt and seniors Brandon Black, Gabe Howald and Thomas Barnes returning this season.
Barnes started running two to three miles each day prior to the start of fall practice and wants the boys team to make a return trip to state in his senior season.
"Encourage people to do their hardest and do their best," Barnes said. "We don't really need a lot of that. We are pretty motivated to do better to both go to state and improve upon ourselves."
The Tigers graduated longtime standout Will Owen, who led Mark Twain with a 38th-place finish at state last year.
Mark Twain also graduated Brandon Fullenwider and Chase Lake from last year's boys team, but still has a veteran squad.
"It's nice to see because with that leadership they're able to coach each other and they don't just typically rely on me," said Mark Twain cross country coach Erin Mack. "They can encourage each other and push each other to do as well as they have been doing."
Northcutt placed 56th at state during his freshmen season and looks to improve as a sophomore after making waves last year.
Over the summer, Northcutt attended a couple of different running camps and learned from their training regimens.
"I'm hoping to drop my time quite a bit," Northcutt said. "I've been putting in the offseason work and I'm hoping to place in the top-five in every single meet this year. Come away with a couple of wins this year."
Black was fourth for Mark Twain at the state meet last season at 118th place.
"If everybody improves their times, we can make it back again," Black said. "I would like to break 18 minutes."
Howald placed 121st at state last season and is hoping for the boys team to make a return trip this season.
"We've been doing 30-60-90s (during practice), which is a sprint and a jog," Howald said. "You go up 30, 60 and 90 and go back down."
Senior Evan Zumwalt is new to the team and started running during the summer.
"I want to have a strong season and a nice PR," Zumwalt said. "It's my first time running, so I'm going for 25 minutes. (My teammates) are really good motivators and really keep me going."
The Mark Twain girls team fell short of qualifying for state after placing seventh in the Class 2 District 3 meet at Linn High School last year.
"They are going to have to start closing those gaps," Mack said. "There times are just too far apart. We need those girls working together as a team on those courses and pushing each other to fill those gaps they have between them."
Mark Twain did have two individual qualifiers from the girls team at state last year, senior Matera Ellis and junior Cynthia Resor.
Resor set a personal record with a time of 22:24 at the state meet last season, placing 71st overall.
Ellis placed 107th overall at state last year, in her second straight appearance.
"I'm hoping to drop my time to around 21 or 22 minutes," Ellis said. "My best time is 22:25, so I got to bring that down a little bit."
Over the summer, Ellis placed third in the 16-19 girls age group in the Hannibal Cannibal race.
Ellis hopes that the girls team can make it to state in her final season.
"I'm hoping we can go as a team," Ellis said. "It's my last year, so it would be nice to have our whole team go."
Senior Lauren Booth was just one spot shy of qualifying for state last season after making it her sophomore season.
Booth started running a couple miles a day near her house to prepare for cross country.
"Last track season, I had issues with my hip," Booth said. "I hope to overcome that and then beat my best time I ever had. It's my last year. Got to give it my all."
Mack has had Mark Twain's runners concentrate on improving their form during early practices.
"We are working on driving as we attack those hills," Mack said. "In the conditioning phase of it, just trying to get them a little bit quicker. Hoping we can knock some time off and work on that in practice."
Mark Twain does not have a home meet this season, but there are several local meets its runners are looking forward to.
"I like the Van-Far (meet)," Booth said. "It's longer, but it's very flat and very open and there's no variances in it. Bowling Green is also very nice. You get a lot of hills and tests of endurance because you have to go up the hills and manage your speed on the way down to get a good lead on people."
2022 Schedule
Sept. 2 -- Mexico Invitational
Sept. 6 -- Van-Far Meet
Sept. 10 -- Palmyra Invitational
Sept. 17 -- South Callaway Invitational
Sept. 26 -- Elsberry Meet
Oct. 1 -- North Callaway Meet
Oct. 8 -- Marion County Invitational
Oct. 11 -- Centralia Meet
Oct. 15 -- EMO Conference Meet
Oct. 21 -- Bowling Green Invitational
