SHELBINA, Mo. -- Timely hitting and spectacular pitching from sophomore right-hander Nolan Epperson helped Mark Twain come away with a 6-3 win over Highland in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal on Monday.
Mark Twain followed Palmyra's example by jumping out to an early 3-0 lead over Highland in the top of the first inning of the second Class 3 District 6 quarterfinal on Monday.
Ayden Dye hit a leadoff double for the Tiger and stole second and was driven in by a single by Epperson, who would later score on an error. Later in the first, Clayton Turnbull singled home Eli Snodgrass.
"That's absolutely huge," said Mark Twain head coach Cody Parker. "We had good energy and that helped us keep that energy throughout the game."
Highland scrapped out a run in the bottom half of the first when Zander Johnson reached on an error, stole second base and later scored on a wild pitch.
Epperson pitched a gem on the mound for Mark Twain, earning the win after pitching 6.2 innings with 10 strikeouts, while only allowing five hits, two walks and one earned run.
"He was locked in from the beginning," Parker said. "Ready to rock from the gate. He wants to pitch in the big moments. He's a big game guy who wants to have the ball in his hand all of the time. He got snubbed as an All-Conference pitcher and he had a little chip on his shoulder to come out and show everybody what he had."
Epperson was hurt by another error in the third inning when Johnson reached on a misplay and Cooper Bliven hit a ball in the outfield that was misplayed to score him. Bliven would later score on an RBI hit by Aiden Lay to tie the game at 3-3.
Mark Twain regained the lead in the fifth inning when Brayden Moss and Cade Carman executed a double steal of second base and home. Later in the inning, Turnbull doubled home Moss and Snodgrass.
"We had our moments, but couldn't get the win," said Highland head coach Jeff Oenning. "Mark Twain played us tough and was able to get the win."
Johnson went five innings with three strikeouts for the Cougars in a losing effort after allowing two walks, seven hits and four earned runs.
"He did a good job overall," Oenning said. "He had some rough moments, but did well after he got settled in."
Bliven went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for Highland.
Turnbull went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Mark Twain.
"Clayton was on fire," Parker said. "Played like a senior should play like today."
Highland closes the season with a 6-12 record.
The Cougars will graduate Zach Favre, Gage Dawson, Lay, Drew Smith, Seth Evans, Devin Stutsman and Jace Hedges.
"They didn't get to play their freshmen season due to covid," Oenning said. "They only won one game in both their sophomore and junior seasons. We challenged them and they made an improvement. It's not a fun part of coaching that we are going to have to replace them."
Mark Twain (3-17) will face Clark County (19-7) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at South Shelby High School.
"We haven't played Clark County yet," Parker said. "Going to give them our best effort and see what happens."
