Tigers soccer ready to roar

CANTON, Mo. — Canton will enter the girls soccer season short on experience, low on numbers but with an eagerness to get back on the field after missing the 2020 season.
It has been nearly two years since Canton has played a game and Tigers head coach Sarah Mueller said her team is excited to return to action.
“Our goals are to be competitive each and every game, out-work, out-hustle and out-play the teams that we play,” Mueller said. “Get some wins, because I have some girls that are pretty athletic and pretty competitive, and that usually carries over to some wins.”
Canton began practices on March 1 and kicks off the season on Wednesday with a road match against Winfield.
Mueller has had her team work on passing during spring practices.
“We are getting a lot of touches in practice every day,” Mueller said. “Getting better every day connecting passes, getting more possession of the ball and not just kicking.”
Canton senior midfielder Ashlie Weaver said she feels fortunate to get to play this season after being disappointed about missing last year.
“We spent a lot of time as a team in preseason coming up to the field and warming up, since it was nice weather,” Weaver said. “We had some team bonding time to really connect and get along on and off the field.”
Weaver is one of only two seniors on this year’s team and plans to take more of a leadership role.
“I find myself really making sure they all keep their heads up when they mess up and that they are not getting too down on themselves,” Weaver said.
Canton’s other senior — Christina Cochran — is slated to be the starting goalkeeper this season.
Cochran had served as the primary backup behind 2019 Class 1 All-State Second Team goalkeeper Brilyn Pearl, who graduated last year.
“It will be exciting to have some experience back there in goal,” Mueller said. “She has some young players in front of her, so she is going to have to step up and make some saves.”
Two key defensive players for Canton who have shown the ability to stop the offensive attack are freshman Kinsey Biggerstaff and junior Makenna Raliegh.
Offensively, Mueller is expecting big things from junior Emilee Gorrell. Canton will also start Weaver, sophomore Kimbrelyn Thrower and freshman Macie Fisher as midfielders.
Overall, Canton will have a young lineup this season.
“We are probably going to start four to six freshmen or sophomores,” Mueller said. “So the sophomores didn’t play at all last year, so you are talking about that sophomore and freshmen group like they are first-year players.”