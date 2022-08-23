2022 Canton boys soccer.JPG

The 2022 Canton boys soccer team. Goalkeeper: Blake Bringer. Midfielders/forwards: Trevor Biggerstaff, Preston Brewer, Blake Sparrow, Zach Sparrow, Brett Ehrenreich, Alden Gaither and Wyatt Dabney. Defenders: Drew Gottman, Dominique Spurgeon, Caleb Cox, Jayden Shuman, Connor Welker, Colston Hoffman, Austin Weaver, Tyler Biggerstaff, Wyatt Roberts and Avery Uhlmeyer. Coaches: Head coach Sarah Mueller, Assistant Coach Beau Turgeon and Assistant Coach Jake DeCoster. Managers: Kimbrelyn Thrower, Delanie Pierce and Emma Thrower. Ball boy: Tanner Downs.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CANTON, Mo. -- Each day at every practice, defense has been the top priority for Canton as the boys soccer season approaches.

The Tigers graduated several defenders from last year's team and feel like defense is an area that needs improvement going into 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.