CANTON, Mo. -- Each day at every practice, defense has been the top priority for Canton as the boys soccer season approaches.
The Tigers graduated several defenders from last year's team and feel like defense is an area that needs improvement going into 2022.
"We have some team goals of not giving up as many goals against and scoring a lot more," said Canton head coach Sarah Mueller. "Keeping games close and keeping games respectful. We've been preaching a lot on defense and hard work because that's what defense is. It's all hard work and heart and pride."
Three of the six seniors that graduated were on defense last year, including Robert Sutton, Aydin Morlang and Ryley McDaniel.
With those graduations, senior Tyler Biggerstaff is the most experienced player on defense with several freshmen competing for starting jobs.
"Our defense is definitely our worst part, but we have some freshmen coming up I think that they will be good once they get into some games," said junior midfielder Trevor Biggerstaff. "As long as they fill their role, I think they will be good."
One big change is at goalkeeper where Canton has moved sophomore Preston Brewer to midfielder and replaced him with junior Blake Bringer.
"We had a couple of people not go out for soccer, so we had to make adjustments and Blake played goal at a younger level," Mueller said. "So I'm expecting big things from him."
Bringer previously played on defense prior to switching to goalkeeper.
"We've got a new keeper this year," said junior forward Zach Sparrow. "He's looking pretty promising. So we hope he can stop goals better than other years."
Sparrow was the top goal scorer for Canton last season and becomes an even more important part of the Tigers offense with the graduations of Brady Hoewing and Dalton Berhorst.
Other key offensive players include Trevor Biggerstaff, junior Caleb Cox, senior Wyatt Dabney and sophomore Brett Ehrenreich.
"I feel like (our offense) is going to be pretty good," Sparrow said. "We've got a couple of guys that can score goals just like I do."
Mueller feels like the offense is going to be a strong point for Canton this year.
"I see Zach Sparrow and Trevor Biggerstaff as our big scoring duo up there," Mueller said. "They've played a lot of soccer together, so I'm expecting big things from them coming in as juniors."
The players on the team also feel the offense will be strong.
"I want to have a lot of assists and I just want to make the team better around me," Biggerstaff said.
The Tigers will kick off the regular season this weekend in the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament, playing Quincy, Ladue and United Township.
While the competition at the QND Tournament will be tough, the feeling around Canton's practice is that it will be beneficial for the team.
"I think it will help our team out a lot," Sparrow said. "Playing these better teams shows us how to play better against better competition."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26-27: at QND Tournament
Aug. 29 -- Winfield
Sept. 6 -- Moberly
Sept. 7 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 13 -- Missouri Military Academy
Sept. 15 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 19 -- Quincy
Sept. 21-24 -- at Warrior Classic
Sept. 26 -- at Elsberry with Silex
Oct. 3 -- at Southern Boone
Oct. 6 -- at Missouri Military Academy
Oct. 10 -- Quincy Notre Dame
Oct. 11 -- at Quincy
Oct. 13 -- at Kirksville
Oct. 17 -- Elsberry with Silex
Oct. 24 -- Father Tolton
Oct. 27 -- at Fulton
