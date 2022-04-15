CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating Van-Far 17-2 in three innings at home on Thursday.
Tigers senior Payton Hawkins had a triple, run and three RBIs. Jackson Jung went 2-for-2 with a walk, double, RBI and two stolen bases. Carter Hawkinson went 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs.
Jung was the winning pitcher after going three innings with three strikeouts; while allowing one walk, three hits and two earned runs.
Mark Twain (2-4) will play at North Callaway (3-4) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.