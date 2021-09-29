ELSBERRY, Mo. -- The Mark Twain cross country team competed in the Elsberry Invitational at Sun Valley Golf Course on Monday with the boys team placing third overall.
Mark Twain cross country head coach Erin Mack said both teams had a great performance at the Elsberry Invitational.
"It (was) unseasonably warm this time of year and the kids are giving me 100%, but the heat has been a difficult obstacle for us," Mack said. "We are looking forward to cooler temperatures this weekend as we go to North Callaway on Saturday."
Freshman Sam Northcutt led the way for the Tiger boys team, placing third overall with a time of 19:16.23.
Following Northcutt was Brandon Black in 13th place at 20:41.44 and Brandon Fullenwider in 18th place at 21:38.38.
"Sam continues to drop his time and finish at the top of his division," Mack said. "He is a strong competitor and as a freshman, shows a lot of focus and determination on the courses. Brandon Black was fired up at this meet and his time continues to drop as he moves through the season."
Rounding out the boys team were Chase Lake in 28th place at 23:37.87, Gabe Howald in 41st place at 25:41.99, Thomas Barnes in 44th place at 27:33.73, Colten Eisele in 48th place at 33:54.45 and Christian Bauman in 49th place at 35:13.88.
The Mark Twain varsity girls team were one runner shy of qualifying as a team, with only four runners competing on Monday.
Leading the way for the girls team was sophomore Cynthia Resor, who finished eighth with a time of 24:59.39.
Following Resor was Matera Ellis in 11th place at 25:39.94. Rounding out the girls team were Lauren Booth in 15th place at 27:09.24 and Sydney Miller in 22nd place at 29:25.30.
"Cynthia and Matera continue to battle it out for top positions on the girls team," Mack said. "Lauren continues to improve, too."
Up next for Mark Twain is the North Callaway Invitational on Saturday.