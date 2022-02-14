HANNIBAL — Monday’s game between Hannibal and Macon at Korf Gymnasium stayed tight all the way through.
It literally came down to one possession with the Tigers defeating the Pirates 63-62.
“I thought it was a great game both ways,” said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. “Both teams played incredibly hard both ways. I thought both teams were well-coached.”
Macon raced out to a 7-2 start, but Hannibal would soon close the gap and tie the game at 19-19 by the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers would be powered by junior Boston Douglas, who scored 20 first-half points.
Contrast with the Pirates approach of having six different players score in the first half, with junior forward Haden Robertson making his presence felt in the post with nine points.
Pirates senior Aaris Stolte and junior Tristen Terrill did most of their work in the perimeter, scoring eight points each.
“I liked the balanced scoring,” Hull said. “I like us scoring in the 60s. That’s a great number for us is the mid-60s.”
A late bucket by Robertson helped give the Pirates a slim 36-34 lead going into halftime.
The two teams kept it close in the third quarter, as Hannibal seniors Brendan Hess and Courtland Watson each scored six points in the quarter.
Macon junior Maurice Magruder scored eight points in the third quarter, and Douglas added six points as Hannibal held a slim 52-50 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The game went down to the wire with neither team being able to get more than a three-point lead in the fourth quarter.
However, the Tigers outscored the Pirates by a 13-10 margin in the fourth quarter to secure victory.
“Defensively, we can’t give up (63 points),” Hull said. “That’s a lot of points to give up. Give credit to Macon. They have a lot of great scorers and (Macon head coach Dale Davenport) does a good job of getting them in good positions to be successful.”
Douglas would finish the game with a team-high 32 points for Macon and seven rebounds. Magruder scored 12 points and led the Tigers with eight rebounds.
“We knew going in he was their best player,” Hull said. “We came out a little lackadaisical on him. We let him make a couple of 3’s right off the bat uncontested. So he got into a rhythm real quick and that’s on me. I’ve got to get the kids to be on him from the get go.”
Stolte was Hannibal’s leading scorer with 15 points. Hess racked up 14 points, while Watson added 11 points.
Robertson led the Pirates with nine rebounds and scored nine points. Terrill also scored nine points.
Hannibal (8-12) is back in action on Tuesday and will host Palmyra (13-10) at 7:30 p.m.
“(Palmyra head coach) Brian Rea is from Payson Seymour and I’ve watched a lot of Payson games over the years since I’m from Illinois,” Hull said. “I have a pretty good idea of what is coming. I just don’t have a good idea of the personnel (on Palmyra) yet.”
