CANTON, Mo. — Canton came on strong late last season on the way to the district championship and an appearance in the Class 1 state baseball tournament.
Canton finished 13-7 and fell to Green City in the Class 1 state sectionals, which was the furthest the Tigers advanced in the postseason since 2018.
This year’s Tigers team is much different with the graduations of pitcher Garrett Lillard, catcher Kegan Birck and infielder Trevor Logsdon, who all made the All-Conference team in 2021.
Canton also lost starting left fielder Sam Arnold from last year’s team.
“We lost four starters, so half the lineup is going to be brand new,” said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. “So we are looking mainly right now to start working on improvement. We are starting a freshmen or two. It’s kind of working guys in and finding (them) some spots right now.”
Senior Robert Sutton will be a key player for Canton in multiple spots. He steps in as the primary catcher after being a spot starter last season, taking over for Birck.
Sutton also will be counted on to be Canton’s No. 1 pitcher after the graduations of Lillard and Logsdon.
“Robert came in last year and closed out the Knox County (Class 1 District 13 championship) game on the mound,” Anderson said. “So he’ll probably start out as our No. 1 on the mound this year.”
Seniors Dalton Berhorst and Aydin Morlang will be next in line on the mound. Freshman Preston Brewer and some other underclassmen will also get looks at pitcher.
Junior Lucien Collins will catch when Sutton is on the mound, while serving as Canton’s starting second baseman when not behind the plate.
Rounding out the infield is Berhorst at shortstop, senior Brady Hoewing at third base and sophomore Blake Bringer at first base. Sophomore Brendon Welker will play a utility role in the infield when regular starters are on the mound.
Morlang returns as Canton’s everyday center fielder. Junior Tyler Biggerstaff will join him in left field, with several different players being looked at in right field.
Poor weather has limited Canton’s early practices to indoors, with the team getting most of its outside practices in this week.
The team has mainly been hitting and focusing on fielding in this week’s outdoor practices.
“When we get out on the field, we’ve been doing team defense,” Anderson said. “Hitting cutoffs, first-and-third situations, run downs. We’ve got to cover all of those type of things.”
2022 Schedule
March 21 — at North Shelby
March 22 — Scotland County
March 24 — Palmyra
March 28 — Monroe City
March 29 — at Mark Twain
April 5 — Unity
April 7 — at Louisiana
April 8 — at Clark County
April 12 — at Brashear
April 18 — at Clopton
April 19 — at Illini West
April 21 — Moberly
April 25 — Knox County
April 28 — at La Plata
May 2 — at Scotland County
May 3 — at Camp Point Central
May 5 — Paris
May 9 — at Highland
May 10 — at Macon
