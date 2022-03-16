22 Canton baseball.JPG

The 2022 Canton baseball team. Team roster includes Dalton Berhorst, Tyler Biggerstaff, Ayden Bliss, Blake Bringer, Lucien Collins, Kyle Frazier, Brady Hoewing, Aydin Morlang, Robert Randall, Dominique Spurgeon, Robert Sutton, Brendon Welker, Keaton Boltz, Wyatt Anderson, Preston Brewer, Brett Ehreneich and Josh Taylor.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CANTON, Mo. — Canton came on strong late last season on the way to the district championship and an appearance in the Class 1 state baseball tournament.

Canton finished 13-7 and fell to Green City in the Class 1 state sectionals, which was the furthest the Tigers advanced in the postseason since 2018.

This year’s Tigers team is much different with the graduations of pitcher Garrett Lillard, catcher Kegan Birck and infielder Trevor Logsdon, who all made the All-Conference team in 2021.

Canton also lost starting left fielder Sam Arnold from last year’s team.

“We lost four starters, so half the lineup is going to be brand new,” said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. “So we are looking mainly right now to start working on improvement. We are starting a freshmen or two. It’s kind of working guys in and finding (them) some spots right now.”

Senior Robert Sutton will be a key player for Canton in multiple spots. He steps in as the primary catcher after being a spot starter last season, taking over for Birck.

Sutton also will be counted on to be Canton’s No. 1 pitcher after the graduations of Lillard and Logsdon.

“Robert came in last year and closed out the Knox County (Class 1 District 13 championship) game on the mound,” Anderson said. “So he’ll probably start out as our No. 1 on the mound this year.”

Seniors Dalton Berhorst and Aydin Morlang will be next in line on the mound. Freshman Preston Brewer and some other underclassmen will also get looks at pitcher.

Junior Lucien Collins will catch when Sutton is on the mound, while serving as Canton’s starting second baseman when not behind the plate.

Rounding out the infield is Berhorst at shortstop, senior Brady Hoewing at third base and sophomore Blake Bringer at first base. Sophomore Brendon Welker will play a utility role in the infield when regular starters are on the mound.

Morlang returns as Canton’s everyday center fielder. Junior Tyler Biggerstaff will join him in left field, with several different players being looked at in right field.

Poor weather has limited Canton’s early practices to indoors, with the team getting most of its outside practices in this week.

The team has mainly been hitting and focusing on fielding in this week’s outdoor practices.

“When we get out on the field, we’ve been doing team defense,” Anderson said. “Hitting cutoffs, first-and-third situations, run downs. We’ve got to cover all of those type of things.”

2022 Schedule

March 21 — at North Shelby

March 22 — Scotland County

March 24 — Palmyra

March 28 — Monroe City

March 29 — at Mark Twain

April 5 — Unity

April 7 — at Louisiana

April 8 — at Clark County

April 12 — at Brashear

April 18 — at Clopton

April 19 — at Illini West

April 21 — Moberly

April 25 — Knox County

April 28 — at La Plata

May 2 — at Scotland County

May 3 — at Camp Point Central

May 5 — Paris

May 9 — at Highland

May 10 — at Macon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.